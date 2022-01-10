FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 330,455.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 29,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,651.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

