FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 53,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

