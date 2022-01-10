Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $134.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.