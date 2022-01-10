FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 33,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 59,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

