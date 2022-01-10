FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 212,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,057 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 108.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 24.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 57,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,060. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.14.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.