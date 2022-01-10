Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,040 shares of company stock worth $140,504. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLXS opened at $28.45 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

