Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

