Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $406,008.80 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.

Flywire stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

