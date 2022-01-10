Font (FONT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,300.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $485,727.24 and $15,300.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

