Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 24,700 Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

PECO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

