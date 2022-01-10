Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

