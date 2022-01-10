Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $290.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.06 and its 200 day moving average is $288.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

