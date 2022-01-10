Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.87 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

