Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGS shares. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

