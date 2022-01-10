Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.55.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$58.81. 203,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,224. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

