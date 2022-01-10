Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.