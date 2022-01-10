Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$198.21.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at C$160.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.03. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.