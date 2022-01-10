Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of FC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.83 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.