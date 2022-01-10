Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141,851 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

