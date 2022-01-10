Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 36.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 126.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $35.16 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

