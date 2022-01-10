Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $9.64 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

