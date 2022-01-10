Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FRLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

FRLN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $663,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

