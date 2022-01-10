Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $229.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

FRPT stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.90. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

