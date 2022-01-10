FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

