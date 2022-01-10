FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $112,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

