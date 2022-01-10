FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

