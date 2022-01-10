Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading 9.5% Higher

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.56). 41,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 19,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £29.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.68.

About Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

