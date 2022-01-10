FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Issued By KeyCorp

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

EXC opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 149.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

