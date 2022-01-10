FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of EOG opened at $98.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.