FY2021 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $166.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

