FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

