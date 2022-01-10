FY2022 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

SunPower stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. SunPower has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SunPower by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.