FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $8.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.43.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 317.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

