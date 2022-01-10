Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $294.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.15 million and the lowest is $283.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $46.33. 1,209,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.