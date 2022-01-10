GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Head-To-Head Survey

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GAN and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 174.19%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 10.21 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -13.30 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.72 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Summary

GAN beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

