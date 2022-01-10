Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 555,958 ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 555,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,000. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors comprises 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 438.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USD traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.95. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,055. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $58.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.59.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

