Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 517,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

