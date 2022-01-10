General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $21.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.01 billion. General Electric reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

