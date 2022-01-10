General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407,961 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,028,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $77,904,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.
In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
General Electric stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
