General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407,961 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,028,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $77,904,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

General Electric stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

