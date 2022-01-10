Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Genpact by 423.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 96,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

