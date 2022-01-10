Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.32, but opened at $48.06. Global-e Online shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 4,460 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $70,485,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $76,467,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

