Globalink Investment Inc’s Quiet Period To End on January 17th (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Globalink Investment’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 17th. Globalink Investment had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLIU opened at $10.23 on Monday. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.