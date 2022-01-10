Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $100.72 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.