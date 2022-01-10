GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$5.15

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.15 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GGD. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GGD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.61. The company had a trading volume of 458,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,974. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$726.37 million and a PE ratio of 80.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

