Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

