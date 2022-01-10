Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $44,027.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00308061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,809,171 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

