GoldFund (GFUN) Price Down 61.8% Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 61.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $192,120.20 and $19.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

