Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $77,626.49 and approximately $30,609.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00437087 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

