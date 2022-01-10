Graypoint LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

