Graypoint LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.55 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.